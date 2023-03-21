mother-charged-in-crash-that-killed-7-year-old-daughter

It was back on Feb. 26 when LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an early morning serious bodily injury crash that had occurred in the 3000 north block of U.S. 35.

The initial investigation revealed that Dawn Coleman had been operating a tan 2000 Chevrolet southbound on U.S. 35.

The vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and collided with two trees prior to coming to rest in a wooded area.

A front seat adult passenger was critically injured and Coleman’s 7-year-old daughter was later pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.

For the past several weeks Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have been conducting follow-up interviews and further investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The findings of the investigation were presented to the LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office this past week.

Probable Cause was found and Coleman has been charged with the following criminal offenses:

•Operating While Intoxicated, L4 Felony (3 counts)

•Operating While Intoxicated, L5 Felony

•Operating While Intoxicated, L6 Felony

Several factors were considered and later presented to LaPorte County Circuit Court. As a result, a summons has been issued for Coleman to appear in Circuit Court on March 31 for an initial hearing.

