mother-of-the-nation-festival-returns-to-the-uae-capital-for-10-days-of-ultimate-entertainment

The Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival,the region’s ultimate annual entertainment event, is set to return to the Abu Dhabi Corniche from 9 to 18 December with more family entertainment, live performances, immersive art experiences, global cuisine, and retail pop-ups than ever before.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), festivalgoers will have endless opportunities to see, live and feel every moment, through six distinct zones offering fun activities for all ages. Now in its sixth edition, this year’s event will boast even more acts and artists, exciting rides, unique culinary experiences, awe-inspiring installations, non-stop live entertainment, vibrant displays and immersive attractions, so visitors can create cherished memories with family and friends.

The Khaleeji musical sensation from Kuwait, Miami Band, will be back by popular demand on 9 December after playing to a packed festival audience last year. The four-member group, which rose to fame in the 1990s with songs like “Juwaira” and “Ma’ak Radhi”, will take the stage once again to serenade fans with their popular hits in an unforgettable performance on opening night.

“MOTN only gets bigger and better every year and continues to be the region’s ultimate entertainment festival, with 10 days of non-stop fun and excitement which are sure to create unforgettable moments,” said His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. “With six unique zones and many more international vendors this year, the festival truly has something for everyone. This one-of-a-kind event enhances Abu Dhabi’s reputation as an unparalleled destination for unique large scale events that convene the best acts and entertainment from around the world in one place.”

MOTN will be a melting pot of cultures, with an array of regional and international retailers and F&B concepts, and diverse activities such as carnival rides for the young ones, immersive creative workshops, and interactive and collaborative physical and augmented reality games. The six themed zones will offer something to suit every preference and taste.

In the Inspire Space, visitors will enter a world of creativity and awe-inspiring moments. The popular MOTN Funhouse will return, featuring an interactive digital art installation by ANIMA, while the social media museum for shareable moments, Youseum, is coming to the Middle East for the very first time. Also making its debut regional appearance is London’s premier vintage clothing and international streetwear store, Dukes Cupboard, offering international brands such as Supreme, Calvin Klein,Nike and Rolex, as well as Chicago Bulls merchandise and much more vintage apparel. Foodies will relish tasty treats from London street food joint Truffle Burger as well as two offerings from Australia – traditional knafeh from Knafeh Bakery and the Mediterranean-inspired flavours of Bar Biscotti, both setting up their very first UAE pop-ups at this year’s festival.

Those looking for action and adventure should seek out the Thrill Zone, offering heart-pumping physical and virtual reality games for all ages. Join the multiplayer interactive and collaborative game Versus, designed with new VR technology developed in Canada,or head to Pixel Haus, an inclusive space featuring billiards, arcade games and skill-based activities. The Haunted House promises shrieks around every corner and Arcade Heist will get family and friends together to plan a bank robbery.

Kids can be kids and run free in the Amusement Park,a wonderland of fun. The park will feature an interactive exhibition themed around popular YouTube character CoComelon,with uniquely designed rooms for role-play,plus carnival rides, play spaces, skill-based games, innovative activities and tons of adventure for all ages. Youngsters who work up an appetite can enjoy a Taiyaki, a cute, fish-shaped Japanese cake made with a secret family recipe bySpain’sLa Pecera, as well as delicious treats from the UK’s The Mac Factory and The Treats Club Dessert Bar.

Visit the Food Hub and take a culinary journey around the world without leaving Abu Dhabi. This zone will excite tastebuds with F&B concepts celebrating traditional dishes, street treats and innovative food pairings. Foodies can savour Insta-worthy desserts from a number of UK brands, such as the famous ice cream from The Knot Churros, New York-style baked cheesecakes from Whipped London, and juicy old-fashioned burgers from Patty & Bun.

The party never stops in the Live Arena, which will feature non-stop entertainment by regional stars and A-list artists performing some of their biggest hits.

Find your style in the Shopping District. With hand-picked brands from around the world, shoppers will be spoilt for choice with a diverse range of unique fashion, accessories and beauty products on display. Chic UK-based bakery Peggy Porschen will be popping up with their creative cupcakes and sweet treats in this zone.

Tickets are now on sale through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at www.ticketmaster.ae. General Admission tickets offer access to all free zones and attractions (AED 30 online and AED 35 at the door).Visitors can also opt for an add-on bundle that grants them full access to the festival with more than 26 additional rides and activities in the Amusement Park and Thrill Zone, including CoComelon (AED 140), except for MOTN Funhousex ANIMA which can be purchased as a separate bundle (AED 85). Skill Games tickets can be purchased separately at the festival.

The safety of all staff and visitors at MOTN is a priority, with the festival being organised under the GoSafe Certification, a unique programme launched by DCT Abu Dhabi to enforce global standards of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate. The event will be open from 4pm to midnight during weekdays and from 4pm to 2am on weekends.

Visit www.motn.ae for more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for updates on festival timings, prices and the latest news.

The post Mother Of The Nation Festival Returns To The UAE Capital For 10 Days Of Ultimate Entertainment first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano