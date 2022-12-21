motn-festival-extended-due-to-popular-demand

Don’t hang up those walking shoes yet! The MOTN Festival is returning by popular demand, to kick off the festive season in style on the Abu Dhabi Corniche from 23 December until 1 January 2023.

The region’s ultimate entertainment event will reopen following its wildly popular 10-day run of live performances, immersive art, retail therapy, global cuisines and fun family activities that took place from 9-18 December.

With newand exciting entertainment in store, visitors can expect more fun, more laughter, and more quality family time, with enough interactive activities, unique retail outlets and tantalising foodie experiences to make the end of the year even more unforgettable. What’s more, now you can head to the MOTN Festival and have a front row seat forAbu Dhabi’s spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks show over the Corniche area.

For festival regulars who couldn’t get enough of all the action, the event’s six themed zones will return, packed with entertainment areas, regional and international retailers, F&B concepts and diverse activities and games for visitors of all ages.

Tickets are now on sale through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at Platniumlist.net. General

Admission tickets offer access to all free zones and attractions (AED 30 online and AED 35 at the

door). Visitors can also opt for an add-on bundle that grants them full access to the festival with

more than 26 additional rides and activities in the Amusement Park and Thrill Zone, including

CoComelon (AED 140). Skill Games tickets can be purchased separately at the festival.

The safety of all staff and visitors at MOTN is a priority, with the festival being organised under the

Go Safe Certification, a unique programme launched by DCT Abu Dhabi to enforce global standards

of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate. The event will be

open from 4pm to midnight every day, except on New Year’s Eve when visitors can experience the festival between 4pm to 1am.

Visit www.motn.ae for more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for

updates on festival timings, prices and the latest news.

