MP pushes for new laws to end ‘jobs for mates’ culture by Mata 5 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Independent MP Sophie Scamps says she and integrity experts have drafted a “gold standard” recruitment process that would end the “jobs for mates” culture in federal politics. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “MP pushes for new laws to end ‘jobs for mates’ culture” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “MP pushes for new laws to end ‘jobs for mates’ culture”