mubadala-abu-dhabi-open-roadshow-brings-family-fun-to-the-capital-this-week

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council roadshow kicks off THIS week, entertaining and inspiring tennis fans of all ages across the capital, before the Emirate’s first WTA Tour event takes place at Zayed Sports City.

The free to enter roadshow will give fans the chance to enjoy an extra Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open experience, with a classic photobooth and interactive tennis-inspired games and activities testing the racquet skills of participants.

This is in addition to the sensational tennis on display at the tournament, which will feature some of the world’s best women’s tennis stars including Australian Open finalist Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, and Paula Badosa.

The roadshow will tour the capital, visitingMushrif Mall from 1st to 2nd February, and Khalidiyah Mall from 3rd to 4th February, and fans attending the four-day roadshow can win exclusive prizes including tickets to witness the stars of the WTA Tour live in Abu Dhabi.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be held from February 5-12. The WTA 500 event, hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala, is the first ongoing WTA sanctioned tour event to locate in Abu Dhabi and will be held at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre.

The event will continue the WTA’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, with tickets starting at AED 50 for adults (including premium tickets on Monday and Tuesday), whilst full tournament packages are available at a 15% saving, including hospitality tickets that promise an unparalleled courtside event experience.

Additionally, tickets for children under 12 accompanied by premium and regular ticketholders will be free during the first four days.

Fans can now secure the best available seats at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City by visiting ticketmaster.ae and are encouraged to follow @MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen on social media channels for updates.

For more information on everything to come at the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, please visit: https://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/

