mubadala-supporting-emirates-red-crescent-earthquake-relief-for-turkey-and-syria

Following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Mubadala Investment Company is offering tennis fans the opportunity to support the Emirates Red Crescent’s “Bridges of Good” humanitarian campaign. Mubadala will donate a sum matching ticket sales for this weekend’s semi-finals and finals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to the Emirates Red Crescent’s “Bridges of Good”. The appeal is raising funds for disaster relief supplies in support of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts.

Mubadala Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer Homaid Al Shimmari said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this devasting earthquake. Aid, supplies and all forms of assistance are in urgent need, so it is vital that we do whatever we can to support humanitarian efforts at this time.”

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament is taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City and is running through to Sunday the 12thof February. Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala, the WTA 500 event is bringing together the world’s top women players. It is the first sanctioned tour event taking place in Abu Dhabi with players competing for ranking points.

