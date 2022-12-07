mubadala-world-tennis-championship-roadshow-to-tourabu-dhabi-malls-with-exciting-activities

The 14th Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) will tour a series of Abu Dhabi malls as part of a nine-day roadshow promoting the Arabian Gulf’s leading tennis experience to visitors and residents of the UAE capital. The roadshow will highlight the much-awaited competition alongside a curated schedule of fun entertainment and activations for tennis fans.

The 9 days MWTC Roadshow will open at Forsan Central Mall from December 7-9, followed by other locations and completing its tour in MushriffMall from 13-15December. The MWTC activation will feature an interactive “Sling Shot” game, an entertaining activation that allows visitors use a handheld device to take a selfie, aim, and shoot it at the digital screen where it appears as a tennis ball splash. Exciting prizes will be given to participants.

This year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which runs from December 16-18 at the International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed SportsCity, features six of the best male players – including three of the world’s top five – as well as two of the best female players in World No.2 Ons Jabeurand 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Tickets for theChampionship start from AED 95 for adults and AED 45 for children and can be purchased on the event’s official website www.mubadalawtc.com.Select three-day packages offer a 20 per cent saving, guaranteeing spectators aseat for the entire championship. Premier Hospitalitytickets also offer fans a premium F&B menu and courtside seating with prime viewing, while group purchases of 15 or more tickets can access a 15 per cent discount by calling 800 86 823 or emailing customerservice@ticketmaster.ae.

More details about all available packages are available at www.mubadalawtc.com

MWTC 2022 Ticket Prices

Category Type Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Premier AED 795 AED 1,395 AED 1,795 Category 1 Adult AED 195 AED 395 AED 495 Child 2-12 AED 95 AED 195 AED 295 Category 2 Adult AED 95 AED 195 AED 295 Child 2-12 AED 45 AED 95 AED 195 Limited Number of 3 Day Packages for Category 1 and 2 at 20% Discount

