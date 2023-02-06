Mullin to Replace Retiring Pro-Polisario US Senator Inhofe> by Mata 6 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Republican politician Markwayne Mullin will be replacing James Inhofe, known for his support for the Polisario front, in the US senate, starting on January 3, 2023. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Mullin to Replace Retiring Pro-Polisario US Senator Inhofe>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Mullin to Replace Retiring Pro-Polisario US Senator Inhofe>”