MUM’s Day, Her Way At Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Celebrate Mother’s Day in magical style at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island with two wonderful experiences that include relaxing massages, available from 15 until 30 March 2023.

Expect pure escapism at this Ras Al Khaimah beachfront resort, with a 300m stretch of white sandy seashore. Rest and relaxation are top of the agenda at the calming Citrine Spa, that will play host to both Mother’s Day experiences.

The MOMentous SpaExperience includes a restorative 60-minute massage and 30-minute facial at the beautiful Citrine Spa for AED 635 for mother and daughter.

A full day of relaxation awaits with the MOMerable Day Out that includes a day spent unwinding by the luxurious pool or sandy beach, plus an energising 60-minute massage at Citrine Spa. Tea or coffee, and a delicious, sweet treat will complete the experience, costing just AED 599 per person.

Look no further than Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island for the most amazing Mother’s Day experience, that is sure to recharge that special mom’s batteries and remind her of how truly cherished she is.

Mother’s Day Experiences

What: Two Mother’s Day experiences are available:

When: Available from 15 – 30 March 2023

Price:

MOMentous Spa Experience is AED 635 for mother and daughter.

MOMerable Day Out is AED 599 per person.

Reservations: Call +971 7 246 0161 or email reservation.almarjanisland@movenpick.com

