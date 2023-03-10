murder-charges-filed-in-connection-with-isp-master-trooper’s-death

Prosecutors have charged Terry DeWaine Sands II with Murder – among other crimes – in connection with the death of an Indiana State Police Master Trooper.

Fort Wayne police say they tried to stop Sands last Friday, but he instead led them on a chase down I-69. Master Trooper James Bailey then tried to help stop him.

Bailey was setting up stop sticks when police say Sands hit Bailey with his car. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sands has now been charged with Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating With a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. Detectives believe he had intentionally driven toward Bailey.

Bailey’s visitation, funeral service, and burial will be held this weekend. Learn more here.

You can also donate to a fund in the officer’s memory. Learn more here.

