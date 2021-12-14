‘my-sunny-maad’-review:-a-european-woman-rejects-western-freedoms-for-love-in-post-taliban-kabul

A Czech woman married into a working-class Afghan family provides a nuanced perspective on life in Kabul in the interregnum between Taliban rule in the animated drama “My Sunny Maad,” from helmer-art designer Michaela Pavlátová.
Like this:
Like Loading...
A Czech woman married into a working-class Afghan family provides a nuanced perspective on life in Kabul in the interregnum between Taliban rule in the animated drama “My Sunny Maad,” from helmer-art designer Michaela Pavlátová.
Condividi:
Like this: