cronaca

‘My Sunny Maad’ Review: A European Woman Rejects Western Freedoms for Love in Post-Taliban Kabul

by Ufficio Stampa
14 December 2021
‘my-sunny-maad’-review:-a-european-woman-rejects-western-freedoms-for-love-in-post-taliban-kabul

A Czech woman married into a working-class Afghan family provides a nuanced perspective on life in Kabul in the interregnum between Taliban rule in the animated drama “My Sunny Maad,” from helmer-art designer Michaela Pavlátová.

%d bloggers like this: