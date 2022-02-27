naacp-image-awards-2022-full-winners-list:-‘the-harder-they-fall,’-jennifer-hudson-and-will-smith-take-top-honors

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented on BET tonight, with Jennifer Hudson emerging as a top winner, taking home both the coveted Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture awards. Will Smith also emerged as Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, with “The Harder They Fall” winning Outstanding Motion Picture. […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were presented on BET tonight, with Jennifer Hudson emerging as a top winner, taking home both the coveted Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture awards. Will Smith also emerged as Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, with “The Harder They Fall” winning Outstanding Motion Picture. […]
Condividi:
Like this: