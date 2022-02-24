cronaca

NAACP Image Awards: ‘Red Table Talk,’ ‘The Daily Show,’ ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Maya Rudolph Win on Night 3

24 February 2022
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “The Harder They Fall” and “Red Table Talk” were among the productions that nabbed top prizes on Wednesday for the third night of the NAACP Image Awards’ visual ceremonies. The Image Awards’ non-televised kudos are being handed out during five virtual ceremonies stretched across the week starting Feb. 21, […]

