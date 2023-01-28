nahyan-bin-mubarak-attends-indian-embassy’s-republic-day-ceremony

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted by the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, on the occasion of his country’s 74th Republic Day 2023, this evening.

Senior government officials, chiefs of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE a number of Emirati and Indian businessmen, and representatives of the Indian community attended the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the long-standing, historical ties between the UAE and India, as well as the great growth potential the two nations boast across various domains.

The Indian ambassador hailed the expanding volume of political, economic, and cultural relations between the two nations, affirming the strength of their ties that were established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued to be supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

