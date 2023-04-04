nappanee-church-to-resume-worship-services-after-2021-fire

After over a year and a half, the Nappanee First Church of God will resume its worship services.

It was almost 19 months ago when members arrived at the church and were in Sunday school classes when they were alerted of smoke filling the building.

Everybody evacuated safely, but it took six fire departments over two hours to put out the flames, resulting in a devastating disaster.

Now, the church repairs are finished, and it’s ready to open the doors this Sunday.

Prayers and donations were generously given during the process of fixing the church, and Pastor Bennett says he’s thankful.

Their worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Vito Califano