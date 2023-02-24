nashville-on-the-coast-returns-to-seal-beach-for-second-year

Seal Beach will play host to a free concert series called Nashville on the Coast for the first five days of March.

The event was introduced in 2022.

Nashville on the Coast will feature some of the top young artists in country music balanced with true songwriter icons.

The free shows will take place in a variety of bars and restaurants throughout Seal Beach from March 1-5, participating restaurants are 320 Main, Hennessey’s, Glory Days, O’Malley’s and newly-opened The Beach House.

Each show will feature not only the hottest sounds of Nashville but also the backstory of the songs as artists dive deep into their creative process in the singer songwriter round tradition. A full list of the lineup and scheduled venues is available at http://www.nashvilleonthecoast.com.

“This is an opportunity to bring the unique vibe of Nashville style writer’s rounds to the coast in beautiful Seal Beach,” said Daren DeLeon, who founded the event.

“We brought out three artists from Nashville last year and they were so well received that we scaled the event to now feature 15 world-class musicians.”

It was important to DeLeon, that as the event grew, its mission and vision must also scale.

This year Nashville on the Coast named Honor Flight Southland as the event’s designated philanthropy.

Proceeds of the event will send deserving veterans to Washington DC to their memorials at no cost to honor and respect them, as they should have been when they first came home from serving our country.

This year’s slate of artists includes: The Voice finalist Presley Tennant, Grammy nominee Steven Cade, Yellowstone-featured singer Honey County, newly-signed Sony Records artist Brennley Brown, Hollywood actor, Chris Mulkey and icon, Steven McClintock who can be credited with more than 20 million records sold.

The sponsors are:

Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce (title sponsor), Alamitos Eye Care, The Sun Newspapers, BMI, Minuteman Transport, Seal Beach Lions, Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce, Dignity Memorial, Dog is Good, Burning Ground Entertainment, RTI Insurance, Uncorked Games and Westmont of Cypress.

