cronaca

Natasha Lyonne Details Marlon Brando’s Bizarre ‘Scary Movie 2’ Cameo That Was Never Released

by
23 Aprile 2022
natasha-lyonne-details-marlon-brando’s-bizarre-‘scary-movie-2’-cameo-that-was-never-released


The opening of “Scary Movie 2” memorably features Natasha Lyonne in a parody of “The Exorcist.” The comedian appears as a demon-possessed woman who gets a visit from two priests, played by James Wood and Andy Richter. Lyonne reminded fans in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that Marlon Brando was originally cast in Wood’s […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: