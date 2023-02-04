WEB REPUTATION

National City’s United Lowrider Coalition heads to Sacramento to support cruising bill

by Mata
4 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
national-city’s-united-lowrider-coalition-heads-to-sacramento-to-support-cruising-bill


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new bill was introduced in Sacramento that would prohibit local governments from outlawing or enforcing bans on cruising.

This comes after several arguments from cruising communities argued that anti-cruising enforcement prevents important cultural expression and tradition.

KUSI’s Jovita Arellano of the United Lowrider Coalition joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the importance of cruising in San Diego communities.

Categories: KUSI

Mata

0 comments on “National City’s United Lowrider Coalition heads to Sacramento to support cruising bill

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: