national-instruments-picks-fortive,-keysight-as-challengers-to-emerson’s-bid

Reuters was first to report that measurement equipment maker National Instruments Corp (NATI.O) has decided that Fortive Corp (FTV.N) and Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS.N) have the potential to top Emerson Electric Co’s (EMR.N) $7 billion bid for the company. National Instruments has informed Emerson, Fortive, and Keysight — which are all providers of automation solutions facilitating manufacturing in various industries — that their offers qualify them to go through the second round of bidding for the company.