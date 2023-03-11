national-invitational-championship-returns-to-elkhart-health-&-aquatics-center-for-3-day-competition

Building off a successful first year in Elkhart in 2022, the National Invitational Championship returns to the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center from March 9-11, 2023, for three exciting days of competition.

Hosted by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America, the National Invitational Championship will draw as many as 1,500 athletes, coaches and fans from dozens of Division I college teams to downtown Elkhart. Competing schools will represent major college swimming programs from across the country. Ohio State University won the women’s team competition in 2022, while Tennessee finished first in the men’s team standings.

TICKETS: How to buy tickets for the 2023 National Invitational Championship: https://www.beaconhealthsystem.org/elkhart-health-aquatics/events/

“It’s going to be exciting to see thousands of visitors enjoying Elkhart’s hospitality, dining in our restaurants, and going for their best swimming times and diving scores. The National Invitational Championship is a win-win for everyone involved, but especially for the entrepreneurs and businesses in the Elkhart area,” said Jon Hunsberger, executive director of the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

NIC competitors, coaches, family, staff and fans will be staying in as many as nine hotels throughout Elkhart during the competition as well as a practice day on Wednesday, March 8.

“Here in Elkhart, we are proud of our Aquatics Center and welcome these outstanding swimmers and divers with open arms. We know the teams had a fantastic experience in CSCAA’s first year, and we’re confident this year will be a memorable one,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said.

The 170,000-square-foot Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center sits in the heart of the city of Elkhart’s growing River District neighborhood, which continues to grow with new mixed-use developments and downtown housing. The city of Elkhart, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Beacon Health System and private investors have all worked tirelessly to bring about the vision of the River District and Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.

“We are eager and excited to bring the National Invitational Championship back to Elkhart, Indiana. The Myrtha Pool at the Beacon Aquatic Center is among the best places to host a meet of this caliber. The local community welcomed our staff, the many coaches and over 800 student-athletes from all over the country last year and have been incredibly helpful in making this year another great experience. We are ready for some fast swimming!” said Samantha Barany, executive director of the CSCAA.

The Elkhart County CVB has worked with stakeholders including the CSCAA, local hotel operators, the Elkhart Health & Aquatics staff, and downtown businesses to help make the NIC a successful event for the teams as well as the many small businesses who stand to benefit.

“We are excited for Elkhart County to host the CSCAA National Invitational Championship once again, showcasing the state-of-the-art Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center, restaurants, attractions, and Hoosier hospitality to each of the athletes, coaches, and fans participating in the event. The positive impact this event brings not only to Elkhart, but statewide is why Team Indiana continues to support with a grant through an initiative of the Indiana Destination Development Corp.,” said Rachel Frank, manager of Team Indiana.

The Elkhart County CVB is the official tourism advertising/marketing and public/community relations organization for the Elkhart County hospitality industry. The ECCVB advances quality-of-place initiatives in our downtowns and rural spaces, parks and natural environment, arts and culture, and events, festivals, groups and activities that help forge social connections.

Vito Califano