Nation’s rental system is broken for tenants and landlords

by Mata
23 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
nation’s-rental-system-is-broken-for-tenants-and-landlords


Landlords would be better off putting money into superannuation, new analysis shows, while many renters are stuck in ageing property with structural issues.

Mata

0 comments on “Nation’s rental system is broken for tenants and landlords

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: