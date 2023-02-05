NATO Sacrifices Global Stability on Altar of Its ‘Punish Putin’ Strategy> by Mata 5 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Citizens around the world are paying dearly for NATO’s insistence that the Ukraine war serves as a moment to once-and-for-all punish nuclear-armed Russia. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “NATO Sacrifices Global Stability on Altar of Its ‘Punish Putin’ Strategy>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “NATO Sacrifices Global Stability on Altar of Its ‘Punish Putin’ Strategy>”