Neal Adams, Batman Comic Artist and Eisner Hall of Fame Inductee, Dies at 80

by Paolo Di Lorenzo
29 Aprile 2022
Neal Adams, the legendary comic book artist who drew Batman, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, the X-Men, the Avengers and countless more superheroes, has died, his daughter confirmed to Variety. He was 80. Adams was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in the comic book industry, in 1998. […]

