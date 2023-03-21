nearly-400-cameras-reigistered-to-sync-south-bend-camera-registry-program-during-first-48-hours

During the first 48 hours that South Bend Police launched the Sync South Bend Camera Registry Program nearly 400 cameras were registered.

The goal of the registry is to provide South Bend officers and detectives with a comprehensive directory of public-facing cameras across the city as an additional resource to help with criminal investigations.

The information will help quicken detective-work and will eliminate the need for an officer to visit your home or business to review footage — as video clips can be shared and submitted via a secure link.

You can learn more about the business camera integration and register your residential or business cameras now by visiting: https://syncsouthbend.org/

South Bend Police have outlined a few answers to Frequently Asked Questions below:

If a crime or critical incident occurs in your area, we may contact you and ask if you’re willing to share any video footage.

The contact information you provide may only be accessed by the South Bend Police Department when investigating a crime/critical incident at or near your camera location(s). We may contact you to request a copy of any video captured by your camera system.

Registering cameras means the police department will know where your cameras are in the event of a crime or a critical incident. There is no direct access to any privately-owned cameras and the registry is only used to request footage if an incident were to occur in their vicinity.

In the event your video may be helpful, you would be contacted via the email provided on the registration form. If you cannot be reached by email, you may receive a call at the number provided to us.

Your data is classified as protected and the information can’t be disclosed in a public data request.

You can also choose to integrate your business cameras by purchasing a CORE device, which will allow the South Bend Police Department to directly access your camera feed in the event of a nearby emergency. Sharing your feed can improve response time and help keep you safer by providing advanced details of the situation.

