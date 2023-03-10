nearly-every-on-duty-south-bend-police-officer-called-to-large-fight-after-navarre-middle-school-basketball-game

One adult has been arrested and one juvenile has been detained following a large fight that erupted immediately following a girl’s basketball game at Navarre Middle School.

The fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and received an immediate response from South Bend Police Officers who were already on-scene.

Officers were initially told that someone may have had a firearm but no guns were located and there is no evidence any shots were fired.

Two additional juveniles were initially detained but were ultimately released to their parents.

One individual was evaluated for injuries but was not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

This incident prompted a response from nearly every South Bend Police Officer on-shift, as well as help from St. Joseph County Police and Indiana State Police.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski spoke to reporters following the incident, providing an impassioned plea to the community to stop the violence. He also expressed frustration that their efforts to restore calm were hampered by school administrators.

Watch Ruszkowski’s statement below:

