Neglect and abuse of people with disability costs $46 billion a year by pappa2200 21 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 New analysis found 43,000 people were not participating in the workforce due to neglect and 23,000 young people weren’t completing year 12 because of low expectations and bullying. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Neglect and abuse of people with disability costs $46 billion a year” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Neglect and abuse of people with disability costs $46 billion a year”