netanyahu-supporters-in-israel-block-highway-in-counter-protest





Thousands of Israelis came out in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan on Thursday, blocking a highway in Tel Aviv after months of anti-government protests convulsed the country.

“The nation demands legal reform!” chanted some of the demonstrators, carrying Israeli blue-and-white national flags.

Police said they were responding to a group who blocked the Ayalon freeway, the scene of almost weekly stoppages by protesters who see in Netanyahu’s plan a threat to judicial independence.

Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges he denies, says reforms are needed to balance out branches of government.

Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties.

Vittorio Rienzo