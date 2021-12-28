cronaca

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

by Ufficio Stampa
28 December 2021
Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the […]

