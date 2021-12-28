netflix-announces-‘don’t-look-up’-behind-the-scenes-podcast-series-‘the-last-movie-ever-made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the […]
Condividi:
Like this: