cronaca

Netflix, Creative U.K. Launch Genre Filmmaker Program ‘Breakout’

by
23 February 2022
netflix,-creative-uk.-launch-genre-filmmaker-program-‘breakout’

Netflix has partnered with Creative U.K. to launch a program for U.K. filmmakers working on their debut feature, Titled Breakout, the program will fund the films’ development, with the primary criteria being that they are high quality, genre-based and British. “Breakout will give new U.K. based filmmakers the opportunity to take popular genres audiences love, […]

%d bloggers like this: