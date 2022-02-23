Netflix, Creative U.K. Launch Genre Filmmaker Program ‘Breakout’

Netflix has partnered with Creative U.K. to launch a program for U.K. filmmakers working on their debut feature, Titled Breakout, the program will fund the films’ development, with the primary criteria being that they are high quality, genre-based and British. “Breakout will give new U.K. based filmmakers the opportunity to take popular genres audiences love, […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Netflix has partnered with Creative U.K. to launch a program for U.K. filmmakers working on their debut feature, Titled Breakout, the program will fund the films’ development, with the primary criteria being that they are high quality, genre-based and British. “Breakout will give new U.K. based filmmakers the opportunity to take popular genres audiences love, […]
Condividi:
Like this: