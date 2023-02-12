Netflix is offering local advertisers their money back

by Vito Califano
12 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
netflix-is-offering-local-advertisers-their-money-back


The US streaming giant is struggling to meet audience expectations in the three months since it launched its ad-backed subscription plan.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Netflix is offering local advertisers their money back

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: