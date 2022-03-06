cronaca

Netflix Suspends Service in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine

by
6 March 2022
Netflix has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the streaming service had announced that it would pause all future projects and acquisitions from Russia, joining a growing list of companies that have cut ties with the country. Netflix had four Russian originals in the works, […]

