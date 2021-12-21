netflix-swoops-on-‘perfect-strangers’-adaptation-as-its-first-arab-original-film

Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features […]
Condividi:
Like this: