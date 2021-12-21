cronaca

Netflix Swoops on ‘Perfect Strangers’ Adaptation as Its First Arab Original Film

by Ufficio Stampa
21 December 2021


Netflix has swooped on the Arabic adaptation of hit Italian concept movie “Perfect Strangers” as its first Arabic original film. The streaming service has also inked a first-look deal with the pic’s lead producer, Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment, involving other possible titles in its pipeline. The hotly anticipated Arabic remake of “Perfect Strangers” features […]

