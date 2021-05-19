MONDO

Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ Trilogy to Debut in July Over Three Consecutive Weeks

by Gaia Rovittello
19 May 2021
Netflix is bringing binge-watching to the movies. The streaming service announced on Tuesday that its upcoming “Fear Street” trilogy will premiere this summer over three consecutive weeks. The first installment, “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” is coming to Netflix on July 2, with “Part 2: 1978” following on July 8 and “Part 3: 1666” landing […]

