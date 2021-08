The world premiere of Netflix’s new school western “The Harder They Fall” will open the 65th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival. The film is directed by Londoner Jeymes Samuel, touted by Ted Sarandos as one of the streamer’s discoveries. The film stars Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi […]