neve-campbell-reveals-she-was-attacked-by-a-bear-on-set:-‘he-pulled-me-through-the-forest’

Neve Campbell appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week to promote her role in the new “Scream” movie, but it’s her story about surviving a bear attack during the production of a film that is generating the most headlines. Campbell did not name the project, but said she was 17 years old at the […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Neve Campbell appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week to promote her role in the new “Scream” movie, but it’s her story about surviving a bear attack during the production of a film that is generating the most headlines. Campbell did not name the project, but said she was 17 years old at the […]
Condividi:
Like this: