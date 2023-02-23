new-biden-administration-policy-limits-migrant-asylum-requests

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration has announced a new immigration policy that will limit migrant asylum requests.

The policy is set to take effect on May 11.

CNN reports, “The proposed rule would presume asylum ineligibility and “encourage migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways into the United States, or otherwise to seek asylum or other protection in countries through which they travel, thereby reducing reliance on human smuggling networks that exploit migrants for financial gain,” according to the text of the regulation.”

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdez Clayton joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new policy, and why the Biden Administration decided to make the change.

