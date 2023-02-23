New blood backed for NSW Liberal seat, ending Elliott’s political career by Mata 23 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 NSW Women’s Liberal Council president Jacqui Munro has been endorsed to fill a vacated upper house seat following messy factional infighting. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “New blood backed for NSW Liberal seat, ending Elliott’s political career” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “New blood backed for NSW Liberal seat, ending Elliott’s political career”