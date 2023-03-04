new-economy-takes-center-stage-at-investopia-2023-annual-conference

Investopia 2023 conference hosted a session, titled “Mobilizing New Economies”,which brought together government officials, experts and thought leaders from various industries to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the fast-evolving landscape of the New Economy.

The panel discussion hosted His Excellency Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in UAE, Mr. Val Miftakhov, Founder & CEO, Annex Investments, Mr. Jane Poynter, Founder, co-CEO &CXO, Space Perspectives, and Mr. Kyle Clark, CEO, BETA Technologies.

The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Omar Al Olama, noted that while automation of port operations can be achieved quickly, autonomous cars require more careful consideration of infrastructure, mapping, and driving trends. The UAE’s approach is to provide opportunities for everyone who wants to deploy a pilot, review the impact of the model in six months, and make a decision to continue or stop.

Mr. Kyle Clark, CEO of BETA Technologies, shared his vision for electric cargo and logistics in the UAE, highlighting the use of electric aircraft that produce zero operational emissions.

Meanwhile, Mr. Val Miftakhov, Founder and CEO of ZeroAvia, emphasized the potential of hydrogen as a clean fuel for aviation, particularly for large commercial aircraft. He added that hydrogen was an easy fuel to build for aviation and had the potential to lead to a significant transition in the next couple of decades.

Ms. Jane Poynter, Founder, co-CEO, and CXO of Space Perspectives, suggested that infrastructure needed for space tourism may pose a challenge, but there is a significant opportunity for growth in the field over the next decade.

Investopia conference 2023 focuses on the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change” and three sub-themes: Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy, The Future of the Wealth of Nations, and Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonization. The conference this year includes35sessions and roundtables, and brings together more than 2000 participants like investors, government officials, thought leaders and entrepreneurs, from more than 40 countries.

https://investopia.ae/events/investopia-2023-event

Vittorio Rienzo