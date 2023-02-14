‘New era in defence policy’: Government to overhaul nation’s military

by Mata
14 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘new-era-in-defence-policy’:-government-to-overhaul-nation’s-military


A confidential review will form the basis of a blueprint to reshape the Australian Defence Force to counter China’s rapid military build-up.

Mata

0 comments on “‘New era in defence policy’: Government to overhaul nation’s military

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: