New EU Resolution Against Morocco: France’s Frustration and Machinations>

by pappa2200
4 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
new-eu-resolution-against-morocco:-france’s-frustration-and-machinations>


Many Moroccan observers and analysts were recently taken aback by the European Parliament’s adoption of a resolution on human rights in Morocco last week.

pappa2200

0 comments on “New EU Resolution Against Morocco: France’s Frustration and Machinations>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: