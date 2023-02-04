New EU Resolution Against Morocco: France’s Frustration and Machinations> by pappa2200 4 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Many Moroccan observers and analysts were recently taken aback by the European Parliament’s adoption of a resolution on human rights in Morocco last week. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “New EU Resolution Against Morocco: France’s Frustration and Machinations>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “New EU Resolution Against Morocco: France’s Frustration and Machinations>”