New fleet of eight nuclear submarines to be built in Australia in $368 billion deal by Vittorio Ferla 14 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The long-term fleet of eight submarines will be made in Australia and be fitted with vertical launch systems to fire cruise missiles. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “New fleet of eight nuclear submarines to be built in Australia in $368 billion deal” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “New fleet of eight nuclear submarines to be built in Australia in $368 billion deal”