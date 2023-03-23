new-hire-for-st.-joseph-county-health-commissioner-has-some-health-workers-miffed

The hiring of a new county health commissioner in St. Joseph County has a few county health workers miffed.

County commissioners approved the hiring of Dr. Joseph Cerbin as the county’s new chief health officer. However, Cerbin has told the commissioners he is only available to serve in the post for four months out of a four year contract.

Some workers within the county health department are upset Cerbin wasn’t hired on an “interim” basis instead.

Commissioners say they are bound by state law to hire Cerbin full-time.

They will begin the search for Cerbin’s replacement four months from now.

