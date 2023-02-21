new-jersey-father-killed-his-wife-and-their-teenage-children-before-shooting-himself-in-murder-suicide:-authorities

A New Jersey man allegedly shot and killed his wife and their teenage children before dying by his own hand.

“It is difficult to find the words to describe the impact a tragedy like this has on our community, particularly for the families, our children, and first responders,” said Linden Police Chief David Hart. “We are not alone in our grief; each of us has a shared responsibility to be there for our loved ones as we mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors. If you or someone you know may be suffering, please don’t hesitate to ask for help before a crisis occurs.”

Police said that they responded on Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m. to the home at 18 Chatham Place to perform a welfare check. They found four people shot. Officers determined that the father, 41-year-old Krzysztof Nieroda, killed wife Justnya Nieroda, 41, and their daughter Natalia Nieroda, 13. He also shot son, 14-year-old Sebastian Nieroda, who initially survived.

The father called a family member on the phone and said that he fatally shot his wife and children, officers said. Soon after that, he shot himself in the head. Authorities said they found the gun in his hand when they arrived.

Police said that Sebastian succumbed to his injuries at Newark University Hospital.

“In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public,” said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel. “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Linden community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event.”

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Linden that has left three dead, including a juvenile, and sent another juvenile victim to the hospital in critical condition,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Sunday before Sebastian died. “This is an ongoing investigation with many questions to be answered. Linden is strong community and we will support them however possible as they mourn and recover.”

