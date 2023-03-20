New Manly ferry suffers another steering failure on Sydney Harbour by Vito Califano 20 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The incident takes to nine the number of steering failures that the Fairlight ferry has suffered since it entered service in late 2021. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “New Manly ferry suffers another steering failure on Sydney Harbour” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “New Manly ferry suffers another steering failure on Sydney Harbour”