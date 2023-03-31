new-notre-dame-basketball-head-coach-talks-about-plans,-excited-for-more-than-just-basketball

Basketball is not the only thing Notre Dame’s new head coach is excited about.

“I love being at a place that has great football, I can’t wait to be there on Saturdays cheering,” said Micah Shrewsberry, who was introduced as the new men’s basketball head coach Thursday.

The Indiana native, and cathedral high school alum, says the university also has a rich basketball history. He was an assistant at several Indiana programs like DePauw, Wabash, Butler, Purdue and I.U. South Bend before joining Penn State as their head coach.

Two years later, he’s with the Irish.

