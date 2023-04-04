new-principal-to-be-welcomed-at-harrison-elementary-school

The South Bend Empowerment Zone will welcome a new principal at Harrison Elementary School in June.

Mrs. Karla Lee, the current principal at the elementary school, will retire on June 5 this year.

A selection of candidates were assessed while looking for someone to fill the position, and several teachers, staff, parents and students participated in the process, ultimately selecting Francesca Jimenez.

Jimenez has experience as a teacher, coach and building and district administrator.

She will begin her tenure as principal on April 10, focusing on becoming immersed in the Harrison community for the first several weeks.

She will work closely with Mrs. Lee as she looks to take full responsibility of the position after June 5.

pappa2200