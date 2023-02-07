New strikes underway across France on third day of pension protests

by Vittorio Rienzo
7 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
new-strikes-underway-across-france-on-third-day-of-pension-protests


An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and village for the previous day of protest on January 31.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “New strikes underway across France on third day of pension protests

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: