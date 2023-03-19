New submarines will deter blockades that cut us off from the world: Marles

by Ufficio Stampa
19 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
new-submarines-will-deter-blockades-that-cut-us-off-from-the-world:-marles


Nuclear-powered submarines would mean potential adversaries have to think twice before attempting to disrupt shipping routes to Australia, Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “New submarines will deter blockades that cut us off from the world: Marles

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: