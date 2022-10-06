New Withdrawal Methods – Changes To Our Payment Systems

Good News! We are adding more ways to withdraw your earnings from OnlyFans! From today we have implemented quicker direct bank transfers as well as international transfers and eWallet payment methods. Creators now have a range of payment options to choose from in the banking section of your OnlyFans account the next time you log in.
We are introducing Direct Transfer (OCT) to creators across a range of countries which will lower the minimum withdrawal limit right down to $20. Direct Transfer (OCT) Payments utilize the push payment capabilities of VISA Direct and are processed by Securion Pay, a PCI Level 1 compliant company. Transfers are faster than conventional bank wires, with a typical processing time of under 24 hours.
Below is a breakdown of the payment options available for each region.
UK Creators
UK creators will now have 3 options:
1. Direct Transfer (OCT)
$20 Minimum Withdrawal
< 1 Day Transaction Time
2. International Bank Transfer (SWIFT)
$200 Minimum Withdrawal
1-3 Day Transaction Time
3. e-wallet
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
European Creators
European creators will now have 3 options:
1. Direct Transfer (OCT)
$20 Minimum Withdrawal
< 1 Day Transaction Time
2. International Transfer (SEPA)
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
1-3 Day Transaction Time
3. e-wallet
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
Canadian and Australian Creators
Canadian and Australian creators will now have 3 options:
1. Direct Transfer OCT (AUD only)
$20 Minimum Withdrawal
< 1 Day Transaction Time
2. International Transfer (AUD & CAN)
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
1-3 Day Transaction Time
3. e-wallet
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
USA Creators
Creators in the USA currently have 1 option:
1. Bank Transfer (ACH)
$20 Minimum Withdrawal
1-3 Day Transaction Time
Creators From Other Countries
Creators in the remaining countries will have the following options although the available methods may vary in certain countries, for more information please contact support@onlyfans.com
1. Direct Transfer (OCT)
$20 Minimum Withdrawal
1-3 Day Transaction Time
2. International Transfer (SWIFT)
$500 Minimum Withdrawal
3-5 Day Transaction Time
3. ePayments (e-wallet)
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
4. Paxum (e-wallet)
$100 Minimum Withdrawal
For more tips on getting started on OnlyFans check out our recent blog post: 5 Steps for getting started on OnlyFans
The post New Withdrawal Methods – Changes To Our Payment Systems appeared first on OnlyFans Blog.
0 comments on “New Withdrawal Methods – Changes To Our Payment Systems”