cronaca

’New York Ninja’ Review: Nirvana for Fans of Retro Action Trash

by
18 January 2022
’new-york-ninja’-review:-nirvana-for-fans-of-retro-action-trash

There are relatively few famous unfinished films, ranging from von Sternberg’s “I, Claudius” to Jerry Lewis’ “The Day the Clown Cried” to various Orson Welles joints that continue to be patched together by former collaborators long after his death. But most such projects, usually abandoned due to financial and/or legal woes, languish in an obscurity […]

%d bloggers like this: